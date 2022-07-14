e-Paper Get App

Sri Lankan crisis: One dead, 84 injured in anti-govt protests in Colombo

The 26-year-old man died from breathing difficulties after police lobbed teargas at protesters to disperse them, BBC reported.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
Representative | AP

One person died and 84 others injured in anti-government protests in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, media reports said.

The injured included protesters who were outside the prime minister's office as well as those who were outside parliament later in the evening on Wednesday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as acting President of the country, triggering further protests.

The government has imposed a curfew in Colombo district from 12 noon on July 14 (Thursday) to 5 a.m. on July 15 (Friday).

The island nation has been witnessing months of protests over food and fuel shortage. Inflation in the crisis-hit country is more than 50 per cent.

