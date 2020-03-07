Sri Lankan book breaks Guinness World Record for most number of alternate endings

A Sri Lankan book has achieved a world record for the most number of alternate endings, a media report said.

The book "Wonder Crystal" by veteran write Sybil Wettasinghe was recognised as a Guinness World Record, the Colombo Gazette newspaper said in the report on Thursday.

The book was launched with the objective of encouraging children to use their imagination and explore their creativity and thus complete the story by contributing through their writings, drawings and poetry.