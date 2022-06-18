Sri Lanka: Schools & government offices to remain shut amid fuel crisis

The Sri Lankan Ministry urged the government officials to work from home starting Monday. | AP

In the wake of an acute fuel shortage, the Sri Lankan Public Administration Ministry, on Friday, announced a two-week suspension of schools, public offices, and transport. The move comes as the island country faces its worst economic crisis and is unable to pay for fuel imports.

In a press release dated Saturday, the Ministry urged the government officials to work from home starting Monday.

"Due to scarce public transport as well as the inability to arrange private vehicles, it is decided to drastically curtail the number of employees reporting to work," the government said.

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan Education Ministry had announced that the schools will remain shut for two week due to prolonged power cuts, adding that if possible, teachers may conduct online classes.

The neighbouring country is facing over 12-13 hours of blackouts for several months now and the economic crisis has resulted in violent clashes this month.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's administration, on Friday, had declared June 17, a holiday, in an attempt to conserve the remaining little fuel for emergency use.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

The island country is struggling to meet the basic needs of its citizens, including shortage of food, fuel, energy, health care facilities, among more. According to a report published by the United Nations, four out of five people are skipping meals as they are unable to afford to purchase the food.

The Sri Lankan PM has discussed the crisis with the US State Secretary Antony Blinken and the American country has agreed to extend its support by promoting investment after the conclusion of the IMF talks.