Sri Lanka presidential polls: Sajith Premadasa withdraws for 'greater good' of country | ANI

Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on July 19, Tuesday, withdrew his candidature for President of the island nation and said he is supporting rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the top post.

Premadasa, in a tweet, said that his party the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, allies and opposition partners will support Alahapperuma, an MP of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), who is in the fray for the upcoming presidential elections.

Premadasa said that he is heading with this decision as he seeks the "greater good" for Lankans.

For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 19, 2022

Dullas Alahapperuma is a senior lawmaker from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and a former journalist. He was a Cabinet minister in the previous Rajapaksa government.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now the acting president, is among those who are in race for the post of President. On July 20, 225 members of the House will be voting in a secret ballot to elect the new President.

Interestingly, Premadasa had earlier said he will contest presidential polls. Terming his win as "uphill task", he had said earlier that he will contest polls as he is convinced that the truth will prevail.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation after fleeing to Singapore. The president first flew to the Maldives after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital Colombo as the country is reeling with the worst economic crisis.