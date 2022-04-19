Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa proposes constitutional amendment

Sri Lanka's embattled Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has proposed to amend the Constitution to create an accountable administration that met the people's aspirations, amid large scale protests against the government over its handling of the economy.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday said that Mahinda Rajapaksa intends to propose a new Constitutional Amendment to the Cabinet in order to fulfil the people's aspirations.

"The Prime Minister is expected to propose to the Cabinet a Constitutional Amendment that would include the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature, the state-run Daily News newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Rajapaksa said he pays special attention to the requests from various quarters to create a government that is accountable to the people, the Colombo Page news portal reported.

Based on those requests, he hopes to present to the Cabinet a new proposal for a constitutional amendment incorporating the positive aspects of the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, it said.

"It is my hope that the amended Constitution will be able to achieve the aspirations of the people," the premier said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Sri Lanka lost its independent public service steadily from the Republican Constitution of 1971 when Ministry Secretaries were appointed by the cabinate, ending the institution of permanent secretaries.

During British rule and immediately after, when policy was made through an evidence based process (green papers, white papers), the ministry secretaries were permanent and ministries were also large fixed.

President Rajapaksa arbitrarily banned chemical fertilizer without any evidence based process, after the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) said ancient Sri Lankans had lived for over 100 years according to Pliny, a Roman author when there were no agro-chemicals.

On Monday he admitted that it was a mistake.

As a result secretaries were punished for doing the wrong thing and corruption was at a minimum with a strong culture and tradition being set.

In the 1979 constitution secretaries were appointed by the President and they were sacked and sent to a ‘pool’ for doing the right thing and opposing a minister’s arbitrary action, leading to a steady deterioration of policy making as well as public sector capacity.

A 19th amendment, which was reversed by President Rajapaksa while addressing the problem of judiciary and some senior officials like the police chief did not address the crisis of impermanent secretaries which is key to an independent public service.

In Sri Lanka ministry secretaries are ‘shuffled’ instead of cabinet ministers. In a deadly move all secretaries lose office when the cabinet resigns. Liberty advocates say that provision has to be abolished and though an ordinary law some or all ministries have to be fixed.

