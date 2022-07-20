Sri Lanka: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa makes an appeal to PM Narendra Modi

Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, on July 19, made a request to India to keep supporting the island nation irrespective of who is elected as the new President.
Premadasa, leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political parties in the country to help Lanka come out of the economic crisis that has gripped Lanka.
He tweeted the same on the eve of presidential polls.
Protests erupted against the government and former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who resigned from his post after fleeing the country.
The citizens blame Rajapaksa and his family, who held important positions in government, of mismanaging the country's economy which snowballed into a huge crisis. Its 22 million population facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.
Sri Lankan Presidential Polls
The voting in the island nation has begun. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been dubbed as frontrunner in the three-way contest by political analysts. The six-time former prime minister has tough comptetion in SLPP dissident Dullas Alahapperuma who is backed by Premadasa and his allies.
