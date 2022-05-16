Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew will be imposed from 8 PM today to 5 AM tomorrow

Nationwide curfew will be imposed from 8 PM on Monday, 16th May to 5 AM on Tuesday, 17th May, said the President’s Media Division.

Sri Lankan police on Monday came under pressure to arrest the Rajapaksa family loyalists involved in attacks on peaceful protesters last week, even as it arrested over 200 people on various charges following the violence that left nine people dead.

The clashes forced a curfew being imposed last Monday.

Police have arrested some 230 people on charges including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties since May 9.

"The police said they have already arrested over 200 people for attacking the government politicians. We condemn such violence. But they have no hurry to arrest the government-backed attackers of protesters," Nuwan Bopage from the young lawyers' association told reporters.

The Attorney General too had asked the police to expedite the investigations.

The government-backed mob went berserk attacking the protesters demanding the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother and ex-premier Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 9 after the then prime minister addressed several thousands of them at his official residence while refusing to quit.

The attack triggered widespread violence against Rajapaksa loyalists, leaving nine people dead and wounding over 200 others.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:51 PM IST