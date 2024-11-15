 Sri Lanka Elections: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Secures Parliamentary Majority In Snap Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSri Lanka Elections: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Secures Parliamentary Majority In Snap Polls

Sri Lanka Elections: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Secures Parliamentary Majority In Snap Polls

The NPP contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 113 seats in the 225 member assembly, data released by the elections commissions website showed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka's newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake | X (@anuradisanayake)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's National People's Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday secured a majority in parliament, according to official results announced by the elections commission.

The NPP contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 123 seats out of the 171 declared seats, as per the results by 11 am.

The results for 25 out of total 196 seats were left to be declared.

Another 29 seats were expected to be allocated to all parties based on the cumulative national polling.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

The NPP has received 6.8 million or 61 per cent of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals.

The party is on track to get a two thirds majority as it is expected to add to its tally a bulk from the 29 seats, taking the party to the absolute majority of 150 seats in the 225-member assembly.

In the northern Jaffna district, the cultural capital of the Tamil minority, NPP -- the predominant Sinhala majority party from the south of the country -- won the entire district over the traditional Tamil nationalist parties.

NPP Bags 3 Out Of 6 Seats In Jaffna

The NPP won three out of the six seats in Jaffna province, stunning the traditional Tamil parties which dominated the scene.

No Sinhala majority parties have won Jaffna ever before. The grand old United National Party (UNP) had previously won an odd solitary seat in Jaffna.

The NPP won the Jaffna district with over 80,000 votes and the grand old Tamil party trailed by a little over 63,000 in the final count of Thursday's polling.

This resonated pre-election comments by President Dissanayake who said his party was being accepted as a truly national party by all communities. "The era of dividing and setting one community against the other has ended as people are embracing the NPP," Dissanayake, the NPP leader, said.

Read Also
Sri Lanka Votes In Snap Elections To Parliament Called By President Dissanayake
article-image

The NPP under its original Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) violently opposed any attempt of power sharing -- a key Tamil demand during the armed separatist campaign of the LTTE. The Tamils only saw them as Sinhala majority racists.

The election came a year ahead of schedule as Dissanyaake dismissed the parliament immediately after taking charge as the president in September.

The new parliament is set to meet next week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

UAE: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Inaugurates Symbiosis's Dubai Campus

UAE: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Inaugurates Symbiosis's Dubai Campus

Sri Lanka Elections: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Secures Parliamentary Majority In Snap...

Sri Lanka Elections: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Secures Parliamentary Majority In Snap...

‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In...

‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In...

Viral Video: Once Again! New Zealand's Youngest MP Performs Haka Dance In Parliament, Tears Bill...

Viral Video: Once Again! New Zealand's Youngest MP Performs Haka Dance In Parliament, Tears Bill...