Sri Lanka economic crisis: Protesters attempt to storm President's house

A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has turned violent, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents criticised the government’s handling of the country’s crippling economic crisis.

Security forces fired into the crowd – it was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets – and used teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Protestors shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka’s foreign-exchange woes.

“No petrol, no gas, no milk powder, no electricity”, “Go home Gota”, placard carrying protestors were then seen walking towards the Rajapaksa private residence here at Pangiriwatte Lane.

"45 people arrested (44 men and 1 woman ) and 5 police officers injured including an ASP and being treated at hospitals following the protest in Mirihana, Nugegoda last night. One police bus, 1 police jeep, 2 motorbikes burnt and one water cannon truck damaged," a police spokesperson said.

The government said that the protests were organised by an extremist group. "Majority of the perpetrators have been arrested," it said.

The south Asian nation of 22 million people is in the grip of its worst downturn since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

Diesel – the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles – was unavailable at stations across the island on Thursday, according to officials and media reports – crippling public transport.

The rally had been called by social media activists who were not immediately identified, but their ire was directed at Rajapaksa and his family.

A live broadcast of the demonstration by a private television network abruptly stopped after what journalists said was pressure from the government.

However, videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting “lunatic, lunatic go home” and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.

The president’s elder brother Mahinda serves as prime minister while the youngest – Basil – holds the finance portfolio. The eldest brother Chamal is agriculture minister while nephew Namal holds the cabinet post for sports.

On Wednesday, March 30, Sri Lanka began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts, up from the seven-hour power outage announced in the first week of March, as it ran out of hydroelectricity.

India assured Sri Lanka that it would extend the credit line to meet the imports of essential items such as rice, wheat, wheat flour, pulses, sugar and medicines. Earlier this year, India extended a USD 400 million currency swap besides the Chinese currency swap facility amounting to $1.5 billion in 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:21 AM IST