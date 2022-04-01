Sri Lanka: Curfew imposed in Colombo after violent protests over economic crisis lifted; here's all you need to know

A curfew that was imposed in several areas of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo due to a protest outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house was lifted on Friday, Reuters quoted the police as saying.

Thousands of protesters had gathered outside Rajapaksa's residence on Thursday night, urging him to resolve the ongoing crisis as island nation faced a 13-hour power cut earlier in the day as a result of the ongoing fuel shortage.

According to reports, the President was not at his residence when the protest erupted.

Security was heightened outside the President's house and later the protest turned violent when participants pelted stones at the army personnel and broke down a barricade.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas.

Dozens of people were arrested and several policemen were hurt in the incident.

“We have arrested 54 people over the unrest last night. Several vehicles belonging to the army and police were burnt by the protesters, including two buses, one police jeep and several motorcycles,” a police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Nihal Thalduwa, told Reuters.

He said that five policemen were injured and are in a hospital, and added that there were no reports of injuries among the protesters.

The country has been facing a power crisis, gas shortage and a shortage in its basic essential items, triggered by a foreign exchange shortage.

President Rajapaksa last month assured that he was looking at resolving the issues and was in discussions with friendly nations for economic assistance.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:31 PM IST