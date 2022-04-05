Sri Lanka Crisis: Rajapaksa-led coalition loses majority in parliament

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in Parliament as proceedings began Tuesday for the first time since the state of Emergency was imposed. At least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid public anger against the Rajapaksa family, news agency Reuters reported.

MPs from parties aligned with Mr Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led coalition said they would now independently represent themselves.

It is unclear what the implications of the MPs' actions are at this point - they have distanced themselves from the government but have not extended support to the opposition.

It could however, call into question the prime minister's authority over the parliament.

Mr Rajapaksa's cabinet has already resigned, but both the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have so far refused to step down.

Instead, the president called on opposition parties to help him form a national government and accept cabinet portfolios.

They have all refused and have reiterated demands for him to resign.

Earlier, President Rajapaksa had asserted that he won’t resign from his position, however, he’s ready to hand over the government to whoever proves the majority in Parliament.

Sri Lanka’s largest opposition party rejected the president’s invitation to form a unity government, as protests continued Monday over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership.

All 26 Cabinet ministers handed in their resignations Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests denouncing the government.

A Monday statement from the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who assumed emergency powers by decree at midnight Friday, said he “invites all political parties represented in the Parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis.”

The largest opposition political party, the United People’s Force, or SJB, immediately rejected the unity government proposal.

Protesters even defied a curfew meant to last from Friday to Sunday in order to halt a planned day of protests, after a demonstration outside the president's house on Thursday night turned violent.

The demonstrations mark a massive turnaround in popularity for Mr Rajapaksa, who swept into power with a majority win in 2019, promising stability and a "strong hand" to rule the country.

Sri Lanka is now struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods because of a shortage of foreign exchange, which has exacerbated its worst economic crisis since independence from the UK in 1948.

The country needs foreign currency to pay for imports of fuel.

For nearly 15 hours, authorities blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms used to organize the protests.

Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and had turned to China and India for loans, and appealed to people to limit their use of fuel and electricity and “extend their support to the country.”

