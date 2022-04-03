Sri Lanka Crisis: Opposition politicians protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka on Sunday marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president’s move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency following demonstrations blaming the government for an economic crisis.

Internet users in Sri Lanka were also unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Sunday, after they had been used to organize protests calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, saying he is responsible for the country’s deepening economic woes.

Netblocks, a global internet monitor, confirmed that network data collected from over 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka showed the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

"We will protect #democracy in #SriLanka," opposition legislator Harsha de Silva said.

Opposition lawmakers marched towards the city's main square, chanting slogans and carrying placards that read: "Stop Suppression" and "Gota go home." Police officials set up barricades leading up to the Independence Square, which was built to commemorate Sri Lanka's independence in 1948. Additionally, the Sri Lankan police on Sunday have arrested 664 persons in the country's Western Province for violating the curfew, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

The arrests took place during an operation between 10 pm on Saturday night and 6 am this morning, the newspaper said, quoting police officials. They said that more operations were being carried out across the country to nab people violating the curfew, the report said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a notice prohibiting anyone from being on any public road, in a park, on trains, or on the seashore, unless they have written permission from the authorities.

The curfew began at dusk on Saturday.

The social media sites blocked include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WhatsApp is also down, and mobile phone users received a message saying this was "as directed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission".

The stringent restrictions are aimed at preventing new protests, after crowds were accused of setting vehicles ablaze near the president's private residence on Thursday.

The military has since been deployed and now has the power to arrest suspects without warrants.

The island nation is in the midst of a major economic crisis. It is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which is used to pay for fuel imports.

Faced with power cuts lasting half a day or more, and a lack of fuel and essential food and medicines, public anger has reached a new high.

Thursday's protest outside President Rajapaksa's Colombo house began peacefully, but participants said things turned violent after police fired tear gas, water cannons and also beat people present.

Protesters retaliated against the police by pelting them with stones.

At least two dozen police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes, according to an official cited by Reuters news agency.

