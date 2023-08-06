 Sri Lanka: 90,000 People In 4 Provinces Affected By Drought; Jaffna Worst Hit
Sri Lanka: 90,000 People In 4 Provinces Affected By Drought; Jaffna Worst Hit

A total of 89,485 people from 27,885 families have been affected and Jaffna in the Northern Province is the worst affected district, with 69,113 people from 21,714 families impacted, the DMC said.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Representational Image | Pixabay

About 90,000 people in four provinces of Sri Lanka have been affected by droughts with Jaffna being the worst hit district, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Sunday.

The four affected areas are Sabaragamuwa, Eastern, North Western and Northern provinces, Xinhua news agency reported quoting DMC as saying. A total of 89,485 people from 27,885 families have been affected and Jaffna in the Northern Province is the worst affected district, with 69,113 people from 21,714 families impacted, the DMC said.

According to the DMC, droughts in the South Asian island country usually occur due to the delay of monsoon onset or the temporal variability of rainfall. 

