Special court verdict based on personal vendetta: Musharraf on his death sentence

Dubai: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced to death by a special court in high treason case, has reacted to the verdict, saying that it was based on "personal vendetta" against him.

Musharraf said on Wednesday that he heard the verdict against him given by the special court on television, adding said that there wasn't an example of a similar case to the one against him where neither the defendant nor his lawyers were given a chance to present their arguments, The News International reported.

Musharraf said he had offered to give his statement to a special commission if they visit him in Dubai, where the former military dictator is currently undergoing medical treatment.

He said his request was however, ignored.

"I call this verdict suspicious because supremacy of the law was ignored from the start to the end during hearings of this case," he said.

Musharraf said that he respected Pakistan's judiciary and that, similar to Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, he also believed that everyone was equal before the law.

"However, in my opinion, Chief Justice Khosa showed his intentions and his determination to the public himself by saying that he ensured a speedy verdict in this case. How can the judges who gained personal benefits during my tenure issue a judgment against me?"

Musharraf said he will announce his plan of action regarding the case after consulting his legal team.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to appeal the verdict and defend the 76-year-old retired general.

Anwar Mansoor, the Attorney General of Pakistan announced that the sentence was "unfair".