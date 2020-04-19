Spanish Taxi driver honoured for free service to patients amid COVID-19 lockdown

Taxi drivers in Spain have lately been in news for helping patients on their way.
There are plenty of frontline workers battling out against the virus, among many, is story of a taxi driver in Spain for his selfless service.
The driver has been taking patients to the hospital for free ever since the country went under lockdown.
One fine day as he ventured out to pick up a patient from the hospital, he was surprised by doctors and nurses with a standing ovation.
The driver was also given an envelope of money for braving the pandemic.
A video of this incident went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, there are about 200 Pakistani drivers offering likewise service.
Spain has been the third-hardest hit country in the world after the US and Italy, with death toll mounting to 20,453.
