SpaceX-NASA astronaut launch delayed due to rocket recovery weather

This will be the first crew rotation mission to the space station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme.

Crew-1 astronauts will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, and Flight Engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

The arrival of Crew-1 will increase the regular crew size of the space station's expedition missions from six to seven astronauts, adding to the amount of crew time available for research, NASA said.

(With inputs from IANS)