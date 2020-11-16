SpaceX Crew Dragon takes off for International Space Station; President Trump takes credit for NASA's 'revival'

The team consisting of Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi blasted off at 7:27 pm (0027 GMT Monday) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They are expected to reach the international space station in a few hours.

"Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space_Station for its first operational mission! Autonomous docking tomorrow at approximately 11:00 p.m. EST" the SpaceX Twitter handle shared on Monday morning.

The launch comes comes just three months after a pair of NASA test pilots successfully concluded SpaceX's first occupied flight of a Dragon crew capsule. It also marked only the second time in nearly a decade that astronauts were set to rocket into orbit from the US.