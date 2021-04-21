South Korean students are shaving their heads in protest; HERE's why

To register their protest against Japan's decision to release water from its impaired Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific ocean, more than 30 South Korean college students, on Tuesday, shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

Currently, there is a ban on gatherings of larger than 10 people in the country due to the pandemic. However, the police did not stop the event from taking place. They only repeatedly dispersed crowds who chanted and held placards while protesting.

The protesters who shaved their heads were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages criticising the Japanese government and its plan to release the nuclear plant water into the sea.

One such message read, "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water."

Last week, the Japanese government announced that it will release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant in stages starting in about two years.

Seoul has strongly condemned the decision. The country's foreign ministry has summoned the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in and ordered officials to explore petitioning an international court.

The country has been witnessing continuous protests from environmental activists about the same.