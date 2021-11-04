South Korea willing to hold talks with Japan to improve ties: Presidential official

Seoul: A senior presidential official on Thursday said South Korea is open to hold talks with Japan, including a summit, and will continue to make efforts towards improving bilateral ties.

The official's remarks came after President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a United Nations climate summit this week in Glasgow, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kishida landed in Glasgow hours before the South Korean President left for Hungary for a state visit.

"We will look at whether there is an opportunity for talks or a meeting between leaders of Korea and Japan," the official told reporters.

During phone talks last month, Moon told Kishida that South Korea is willing to improve relations with Japan.

Ties between the two countries have been stuck in a row over Japan's wartime forced labour since Japan implemented export curbs against the South in 2019 in retaliation against South Korean Supreme Court pronouncement that Japanese companies should pay compensation to forced labour victims.

