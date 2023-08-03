South Korea: Man Rams Car On Sidewalk, Stabs People In Seongnam

The Seongnam stabbing suspect. | Twitter

At least 14 people were injured in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Thursday after a man rammed car onto a sidewalk. The man proceeded to stab people at a shopping mall after stepping out of the car.

According to officials, the ramming of the vehicle left five injured and nine others sustained injuries in the stabbing. Authorities from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department arrested a suspect in 20s. The unidentified suspect is being interrogated by the police.

The police have launched an investigation into the attack and trying to understand the motive. The head of the National Police Agency reportedly described the attack as “virtually an act of terrorism.”

A CCTV footage of the attack was circulated on social media.

Watch the video below

One man has died + another 12 have been injured after a man crashed into a crowd of pedestrians then started randomly #stabbing people at a shopping centre in #Seongnam #SouthKorea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/VKY3Kz8Zik — 𝙰𝚒 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 (@AiNewsRep) August 3, 2023

Suspect employed as delivery person

Citing witnesses, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the suspect was dressed in a black outfit and sunglasses. He allegedly brandished a knife that was about 50-60 cm in length.

The suspect, who reportedly works as a delivery person, entered a department store after his car did not move.

Some witnessed had said that there were more than one offender. However, initial police investigation concluded that only one suspect was involved.

