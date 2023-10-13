Solar Eclipse 2023: 'Ring of Fire' To Grace Western Hemisphere Skies; Where To Watch, When & How

Solar Eclipse 2023: 'Ring of Fire' To Grace Western Hemisphere Skies Tomorrow; Where To Watch, When & How | NASA

In a celestial spectacle across the Western Hemisphere, a rare annular solar eclipse is poised to unfold tomorrow, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This event occurs a mere 4.6 days after the moon reaches apogee, its farthest point from Earth. This eclipse, known as the "Ring of Fire," occurs when the moon positions itself between the sun and the Earth, partially concealing the sun's radiant disc and creating a ring-like appearance.

When and where is the eclipse happening

This remarkable annular solar eclipse is scheduled to commence in the early hours at 9:13 AM (PDT) over Oregon, and its luminous journey will draw to a close at 12:03 PM (CDT) in the state of Texas, as per information from NASA.

The viewing window of this celestial phenomenon will be limited to a narrow path traversing the United States, spanning from Oregon to Texas, before making its celestial journey over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, as well as parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. While the broader Western Hemisphere will bear witness to a partial solar eclipse, it will not be visible from India.

Safety precautions and where to watch

Safety remains paramount when observing this rare celestial event, and viewers are strongly urged to employ solar filters at all times. Directly gazing at the eclipse without proper precautions can risk eye damage.

For those residing in India and unable to witness the "Ring of Fire" firsthand, NASA offers a lifeline through their official social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, where the agency will live-stream the eclipse for a global audience.

Types of Solar Eclipses

It is essential to understand that solar eclipses come in three distinct varieties: total, annular, and partial. The forthcoming annular eclipse on October 14, 2023, is a consequence of the moon's relative distance from Earth, rendering it too small to entirely obscure the sun.

On the horizon, set for April 8, 2024, is a total eclipse where the moon's proximity to Earth results in complete sun coverage.

Partial eclipses, meanwhile, occur when the Earth, moon, and sun are not perfectly aligned, casting only a partial shadow and a crescent-like appearance upon the sun. Those outside the paths of totality or annularity during total or annular solar eclipses will be privy to a partial solar eclipse instead.

