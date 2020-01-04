Smoking hot snake with pizza? This North Carolina family had a shocking dinner

If you’ve ever been super excited and patient for your favourite meal to be cooked but had it burnt on the stove, you have to believe that it wasn’t the worst thing that could have happened to your food. A family in North Carolina had it worst.

While the family was patiently waiting for their delicious pizza to be cooked well in their oven, the room started smelling really bad suddenly. The kitchen was filled with smoke and the desire to have the pizza in the oven was already on the decline. However, what happened next might as well have killed their hunger.

Amber and Robert Helm, from Wake Forest in North Carolina mustered up the courage fearing an explosion or fire and opened the oven to see what had happened to their pizza only to find out that their pizza wasn’t the only thing being cooked in the oven. Along with the snake, they found a dead burnt snake in the oven.

It was the snake that caused the foul smell and the unwarranted excess smoke in the house. "I was queasy and it was creepy," Robert told WRAL. "There's nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven."

"The oven started smoking and I told my boys 'back up' so I can make sure a fire or anything didn't happen. I looked closely and was like 'Oh my God!'," Amber said.

The family has now decided to have animal experts look through the house to make sure there aren’t any more creatures slithering inside the house, waiting to pop in another a stew next time.

The story has become viral on social media, another shock to the Helm family.