'Sleepy Joe' wakes up: Joe Biden on the cusp of historic victory in US presidential elections

Joe Biden is on the cusp of a historic victory in a fiercely contested election. He has pulled ahead of Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania and is already ahead in Arizona and Nevada.

Biden has steadily erased Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, where the 20 electoral votes would put him across the threshold of victory. Now, he only needs to hold onto his lead.A recount has been ordered in Georgia -- under the state law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point, a recount can be requested. Biden's lead in Arizona has diminished but that will not deny Biden tenancy rights in the White House for the next four years.

Trump needs to win them all to claim a clean victory, which is now all but impossible.

Biden, unlike Trump, was already talking like a President when he said that ‘‘Democracy sometimes required patience’’ and one should let the electoral process play itself out.

As against this, a bitter Trump refused to read the writing on the wall, claiming he is the victim of a nationwide conspiracy to oust him from the White House. At an official press conference, he accused the Democrats of massive ballot fraud and alleged that the election was being stolen, a conspiracy by big tech, big money, the Democrats and the media.

He did not offer any evidence to back his claim.

Several American news channels on Thursday evening cut off the live telecast of Trump's news conference as they believed that his allegations were without any evidence.

ABC, CBS and NBC cut off the press conference before it finished, warning their viewers that Trump had made 'a number of false statements' that needed clarifying. MSNBC walked out midway, as anchor Brian Williams warned 'here we go again'. Fox News and CNN, however, covered it in full.

In a series of tweets, Trump continued with his diatribe - attacking social media regulation, making baseless claims of fraud, casting doubt over several close Senate races, and calling on the Supreme Court to intervene.

Biden decided to talk sense, realizing that a weary nation was waiting for the farce to be over. “In America, the vote is sacred. It's how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one and not anything else that chooses the President of the United States. So, each ballot must be counted and that's what is going on now. And that's how it should be,” Biden said in his address to the media in Delaware.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world. We continue to feel very good about where things stand,” he said.

Even the flurry of lawsuits Trump had promised ran aground in two states. In Georgia, the judge said there was 'no evidence' to Trump’s claims that 53 ballots arrived late and got mixed with other ballots. In Michigan, the Judge ruled against the Trump’s push to gain additional access for its observers.

Senior Republicans turned on Trump, calling him 'insane'

Larry Hogan, the Maryland governor, said: ''There is no defense. No person or election is more important than our democracy.''

Trump’s campaign team is insisting the election is 'far from over'. And it was a 'false projection' that Joe Biden would win. The US President’s reluctance to accept the inevitable defeat makes Biden's transition to power, should he win, more difficult.

A TOPPLED TURTLE

CNN was among the few channels to air the president's full speech, after which anchor person Anderson Cooper said Trump was 'like an obese turtle flailing in the sun.'

'That is the President of the United States. 'That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over,' Cooper said on air. 'But he just hasn't accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.'