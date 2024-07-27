‘Slapping Therapist’ Hongchi Xiao Found Guilty Of Negligence Manslaughter In UK

Hongchi Xiao (left) and Danielle Carr-Gomm (right) | X

Hongchi Xiao, an alternative healer, has been found guilty of gross negligence and manslaughter in the death of Danielle Carr-Gomm, a British woman who died during one of his workshops. Carr-Gomm, who had type 1 diabetes, passed away in 2016 after she stopped her insulin and fasted at a paida lajin therapy retreat in Wiltshire, England.

Background Of The Case

Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, participated in a paid lajin therapy retreat at a Wiltshire country house under the direction of Hongchi Xiao. Paida lajin is an alternative therapy that involves slapping and stretching, which Xiao claimed could treat various diseases and reduce the need for conventional medicine. Despite her type 1 diabetes, Carr-Gomm chose to stop taking her insulin during the retreat, a decision influenced by Xiao’s therapy.

The prosecution argued that Xiao, who is referred to as “master” by his followers, failed in his duty of care. They claimed he did not take reasonable steps to ensure Carr-Gomm continued her insulin regimen or seek medical help when her condition worsened. When Carr-Gomm became seriously ill, crying in pain and showing signs of deterioration, Xiao attributed her decline to a “healing crisis,” rather than recognising it as a medical emergency.

Xiao To Face Legal Actions

This is not the first time Xiao's actions have resulted in legal action. In Australia, Xiao was found guilty in 2019 of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the death of a six-year-old boy. The boy passed away from type 1 diabetes after Xiao counselled his mother to cease giving him insulin. Xiao received a prison sentence in relation to this incident. The prosecution highlighted that Xiao should have been acutely aware of the potential dangers, given his previous conviction. Despite this, he continued to promote paida lajin as a remedy for various ailments, including those requiring conventional medical treatment. Hongchi Xiao is set to be sentenced on October 1.

Xiao’s Defence And Claims

During the trial at Winchester Crown Court, Xiao defended his actions by emphasising his background and beliefs. He claimed that he had learned 'paida lajin' from kung fu masters and hermits in China and had introduced it to millions worldwide. Xiao described his departure from a successful finance career to focus on paida lajin, asserting that his primary motivation was not financial gain.Xiao argued that he was not a medical doctor and that it was the responsibility of workshop participants to adhere to their medical treatments. He stated that Carr-Gomm chose not to take her medication and that he was merely her teacher, not her protector. Xiao suggested that the negative attention towards paida lajin was a result of a deliberate campaign by “western doctors” to discredit alternative therapies and protect their own interests.

Family’s Reaction

Following the verdict, Carr-Gomm’s family expressed their distress and frustration. Her son spoke on behalf of the family, labelling Xiao a “complete fraud.” He emphasized that their mother’s death could have been avoided if she had not been deceived by Xiao. The family hoped the case would serve as a cautionary tale about the risks associated with unregulated alternative therapies and the importance of conducting thorough research before engaging in such treatments.

Carr-Gomm’s ex-husband, Philip Carr-Gomm, a psychotherapist and writer, expressed his shock at the extent of her suffering. He revealed that neither he nor the family was aware of the severity of her condition until after her death. Philip Carr-Gomm criticized Xiao for not acknowledging the risk posed by his previous conviction and for repeating potentially fatal advice.