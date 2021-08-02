Six months after coup, Myanmar military leader declares himself Prime Minister - Here's the story so far

The State Administrative Council in Myanmar has announced an interim government with the chairman of the State Administration Council and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, taking up the post of Prime Minister. Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party had won the election remains on trial. Since being arrested alongside several other top leaders, she has since been charged with multiple crimes including illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios and violating COVID-19 rules.

The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. Over the last few months, the country has repeatedly made headlines for protests and violent clashes. According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 940 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1.

In the meantime, Southeast Asia's top diplomats are meeting today to appoint a special envoy to help deal with the political crisis and violence gripping Myanmar and finalize an emergency plan to help control a coronavirus outbreak that many fear is spiralling out of control in the military-ruled nation.