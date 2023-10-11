Sirens Sound Across Northern Israel As Military Suspects Aerial 'Infiltration' From Lebanon

The Israeli military on Wednesday said a “suspected infiltration” had taken place from Lebanon into Israeli airspace as sirens rang out in cities and towns along Israel's northern border.

Alerts signaling drone infiltrations are reverberating throughout northern Israel, encompassing locations such as Tiberias, Safed, Beit Shean, and surrounding areas.

Channel 12 news has disclosed that approximately 15-20 drones have been detected entering the country from Lebanon.

The Home Front Command of the military instructed residents in border communities in the Galilee, annexed Golan Heights, and the Haifa region to take shelter "until further notice" due to concerns of a “large-scale attack.”

The armed wing of Hamas, known as the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, announced that its forces had launched rockets towards Haifa, a significant coastal city in the northern part of Israel.

Simultaneously, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed factions in the blockaded Gaza Strip persisted, Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant organization, disclosed on Wednesday that it had fired missiles into Israel.

In response, the Israeli military reported that it had retaliated by targeting one of the group's military observation posts in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, Israel engaged in a cross-border exchange of fire with militants in Syria after the military stated that projectiles had been fired towards the Golan Heights.

