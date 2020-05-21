Sir Tom Moore: 100-year-old war veteran & hero coronavirus fundraiser to be knighted

A 100-year-old Army veteran, who served in India during World War II and recently became a national hero in the UK after he helped raise over GBP 32 million for the National Health Service in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Captain Tom Moore said he was "absolutely overwhelmed" when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special nomination was accepted by the 94-year-old monarch with a formal announcement expected soon.

As an honorary colonel, Moore's official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under the UK Ministry of Defence protocol. "I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined to be awarded with such a great honour," said Moore, who has expressed his wish to revisit India.

"I'd like to thank Her Majesty the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service. This started as something small and I've been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond," he said.