Singapore’s Largest Inclusive Orchestra The Purple Symphony Turns 10, Performs In 2 Shows To Ring In Anniversary

The Purple Symphony, Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra, held a concert to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The orchestra comprises over 100 musicians with and without disabilities. Themed ‘When We Believe’, the concert panned across two days, 13 and 14 July 2024, at the Singapore Conference Hall. The 13 July premier session was reserved for special guests and long-standing partners, while the 14 July event was open to the public.

In attendance were Guest-of-Honour, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Other attending guests included Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat; Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information & Second Minister for Home Affairs; Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office; Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry; Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth &

Ministry of Social and Family Development, and event host Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District and Adviser to The Purple Symphony.

Throughout the two days, guests were charmed by a repertoire of timeless classics and contemporary melodies such as ‘Ode to Joy’, ‘When You Believe’ and ‘Amazing Grace’. The concert further served as a tribute to all friends and partners from the public, private, people, and disability sectors who have been part of The Purple Symphony’s journey over the past 10 years.

President Tharman said: “The Purple Symphony celebrates not just a decade of inclusion through music, but showing how inclusion can be profoundly inspiring. The orchestra brings diverse abilities together to create beautiful music, and enrich our sense of what it means to be Singaporeans together.”

The orchestra comprises over 100 members in five key musical sections: Bowed & Plucked Strings, Percussion, Winds and a special Choir. Since its debut, The Purple Symphony has gone on to perform at national and regional platforms, such as the National Day Parade 2017, President’s Star Charity Show 2018, Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up, annual Purple Parades, the True Colours Festival, National Day 2022 Observance Ceremony, National Day 2023 Reception, The Symphony of Friendship Concert in Johor Bahru and MediaCorp Channel 8’s Live Telecast of Lunar New Year Eve Show 2024.

Mayor Denise Phua, who has been the driving force behind The Purple Symphony, outlined her vision for the next 10 years, unveiling the orchestra’s aspiration to become Singapore’s 3rd national orchestra.

“The Purple Symphony was set up to create a musical platform for musicians with and without special needs to support inclusion and celebrate abilities in Singapore. It has been 10 years now and we are grateful that it has come this far. The journey of The Purple Symphony took a village. Many organisations and individuals believe in and support the cause, in both word and deed,” Mayor Phua was quoted as saying by an official news release.

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District and Adviser to The Purple Symphony. Photo courtesy: CDC |

“Today, the orchestra has grown not just in numbers but also in exposure. It has performed at national and regional platforms. The story of The Purple Symphony confirms that when we believe, dreams do come true. The seed of aspiration for The Purple Symphony to become Singapore’s 3rd National orchestra is now planted; but it will take much more support to make this dream come true. I look forward to many more ’10 years’ ahead for this special orchestra. I welcome more to come forward and join us in this worthy cause,” she added.

Artistic Director, Quek Ling Kiong said, “Music can empower and transform lives. The Purple Symphony 10th anniversary concert, themed ‘When We Believe’, embodies this belief. It is a celebration of our decade-long journey of musical excellence and inclusivity. Step by step, the musicians have honed their skills and achieved personal growth through sheer passion, perseverance and a sense of purpose. They have taught me to be more patient and open-minded. I am really proud of each and every one of them. I thank our partners, the artistic team, CDC staff, volunteers, friends and families for supporting us through this journey.”

