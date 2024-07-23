 Singapore Envoy Wong Names This Destination As 'Must-Make Spiritual Journey' In Incredible India
Singapore Envoy Wong Names This Destination As 'Must-Make Spiritual Journey' In Incredible India

Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Singapore Ambassador to India Simon Wong. Photo courtesy: x.com/SGinIndia |

Singapore’s Ambassador to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, has listed a popular tourist destination in the country as a must-make journey for travellers.

The Ambassador took to X to make his observation.

The destination is none other than Ladakh, a picturesque plateau in northern India.

“Happy Sunday everyone! Ladakh is a must make spiritual journey in Incredible India,” High Commissioner Wong said.

“These were pictures by First Secretary (Political) Sean Lim. I hope you enjoy them!” read another tweet.

Ladakh is a popular destination not just for bikers, but also those seeking spirituality.

Wong was appointed as the High Commissioner to India on June 30, 2020. He joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1990.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

