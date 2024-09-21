 Singapore: CJC Launches Mobile App To Help Co-parenting, Make Divorce Easier On Children
Updated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
The app was launched on September 20. Photo courtesy: https://cjc.org.sg/co-parenting-sg/ |

The Community Justice Centre (CJC) has launched a new mobile application to aid co-parenting for divorced couple. The app, introduced on September 20, aims to reduce conflict and make divorce easier on children.

Sharing a preview of the Co-Parenting SG app, the CJC website stated: “Divorce can be one of the most stressful events of a person’s life with potential adverse impact on the children’s well-being, both in the short and long-term.

“However, research has shown that positive co-parenting can help to negate the effects of divorce on children.

“Premised on the key pillars of respectfulness, accountability, and transparency, Co-Parenting SG (CPSG) is designed as a practical, yet easily accessible tool, to support divorced or separated parents in their co-parenting journey. We believe that promoting positive co-parenting is beneficial to your child’s well-being.

“Released as a free-to-use web-application, you can easily access CPSG on any device with an internet connection anytime, anywhere,” it said.

Divorce data in Singapore. Photo courtesy: cjc.org.sg/co-parenting-sg/

The Co-Parenting SG app will also allow users to chat and share documents without revealing their phone numbers.

Singapore recorded 7,118 divorces or annulment in 2023, as per Department of Statistics data. The city-state had 7,107 such cases in 2022.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

