Silicon Valley slams Trump’s decision to suspend work visas

"This proclamation undermines America's greatest economic asset: its diversity. People from all over the world come here to join our labour force, pay taxes, and contribute to our global competitiveness on the world stage," Twitter Inc. tweeted.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the timing of Trump's decision was bad and added that immigrants were playing an important role at this time of crisis.

"Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world's talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role in our company and support our country's critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most," he tweeted.