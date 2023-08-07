 Sikh Man & Workers Who Assaulted Knife-Wielding Robber In US Store Face Investigation
The video was from a store in California in which the Sikh man who is an employee of the store can be seen thrashing the robber with a wooden stick.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Sikh Man thrashing robber | Twitter

United States: Two employees of a store who foiled a robbery bid in United States are now under the scanner. A video of a Sikh man thrashing a robber allegedly trying to rob a store went viral on social media. The video was from a store in California in which the Sikh man who is an employee of the store can be seen thrashing the robber with a wooden stick. Another employee can also be seen in the video who tackled the thief to the ground and has grappled him tightly while the Sikh man is thrashing him.

As per reports, The thief who was roaming in the store with a dust-bin and shop-lifting was intervened by an empoloyee after which the robber took out a knife. The on looker who is also filming the incident can be seen telling the Sikh man to let go and there is nothing much h can do. However, the employee decided to take down the thief and attacked him and tackled the thief to the ground.

Sikh man and other workers under scanner

The Police is investigating the matter. The Sikh man and other employees who foiled the robbery bid are now under the scanner. The police said that they are investigating the assault of a Seven-Eleven robbery suspect by two employees of the store. The Police further said that the robber who was thrashed by the employees is believed to have robbed stores around two times in a time span of 24 hours.

