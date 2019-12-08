Sikh-American sends out free food for people in need through 'Seva Truck'

Washington: A Sikh-American from Washington D.C. is operating a 'Seva Truck', via which he sends out free meals to local communities in need including schools and social work organisations.

Washington D.C.-based Sonny Kakar bought an old FedEx truck, painted it orange and began operating his 'Seva Truck', the American Bazaar reported on Friday.

His initiative specially targets kids at risk in underserved communities. In just three years since its inception, the orange truck has not only become the pride of the area but has also expanded to feed over 20,000 people.

Showing his compassionate side, Kakar believed that there was need for such an initiative when he started it, but "we hope that 'we are out of business' in the future".

"We hope there won't be a need for a Seva Truck because we hope that society reaches a stage where they do not think about serving themselves but serving the broader purpose."

In one of the schools where the truck has been regularly dropping off meals since last three years, the attendance has gone up by 30 per cent, Kakar said.

Encouraged by the success Kakar opened another location in Michigan and hopes to spread his initiative across the country.