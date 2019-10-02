"Should be back to normal soon": Twitter and TweetDeck suffer global outage

Twitter and Tweetdeck have gone down for a large number of users due to what seems like a global outage. While the company has said it's aware of issues and investigating, problems have also hit regular users, who aren't seeing new DMs at the moment, or may have trouble adding extra stuff to tweets like images, videos and polls.

“We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company said in a tweet.