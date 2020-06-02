Shots fired in Vegas: Two separate shooting incidents leave cop on life support and a man dead

Amidst the protests over George Floyd's murder, two separate shootings occurred in Las Vegas which left a police officer on life support and a suspect dead on Monday.
The two shooting occurred outside the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
According to a report, Metro police sources confirmed that a police officer was shot in the head and is currently on life support. As the protesters began throwing bottles and rocks at the police, the officer was struggling with one protester when another person walked up to him and shot the officer in the head. The suspect has been taken into police custody.
Another incident occurred that very night, when a man carrying multiple firearms, while interacting with the officers, attempted to reach for them, but was caught in a gunfire and was pronounced dead upon being taken to a hospital.
Sisolak, Governor of Navada has tweeted that "the state is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation."
President Trump, in his speech on Monday stated that he was the President of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters. He said that should state and city authorities fail to stop the violence, he would deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem."
He said that he was dispatching "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers" to contain the violence, looting, vandalism and destruction of property.
The President's words have not been well received. As Senator Kamala Harris tweeted "These are not the words of a President. These are the words of a dictator."
