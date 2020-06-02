Shots fired in Vegas: Two separate shooting incidents leave cop on life support and a man dead

Amidst the protests over George Floyd's murder, two separate shootings occurred in Las Vegas which left a police officer on life support and a suspect dead on Monday.

The two shooting occurred outside the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to a report, Metro police sources confirmed that a police officer was shot in the head and is currently on life support. As the protesters began throwing bottles and rocks at the police, the officer was struggling with one protester when another person walked up to him and shot the officer in the head. The suspect has been taken into police custody.