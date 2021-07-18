Shootings in California, Washington, and Portland rock USA

Multiple shootings rocked the United States of America on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Portland, Oregon state, police said.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene, and no one has been arrested, according to Portland police on Saturday.

A woman was severely injured and later died at a hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying. The other known gunshot victims are expected to survive, according to a report by OregonLive.

Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park Stadium in Washington on Saturday night during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, said police.

The police said that they were investigating the shooting and that there appeared to be no ongoing threat. The police did not immediately provide information about the conditions of the victims, but said that two had walked into hospitals for treatment, The NYT reported further.

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Sacramento, the capital city of the US state of California, authorities said.

Police officers on patrol reported hearing shots fired in Old Town Sacramento, which is a riverfront historic section of the city, just before 11.45 p.m. Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying on Saturday.

The two people who died in the shooting were believed to be adult males. The other four victims received treatment at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, said the department in a news release.