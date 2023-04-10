Kentucky Shooting: 5 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Louisville; shooter neutralised

United States: On Monday morning, a gunman opened fire in a first-floor conference room of a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, killing five people, as reported by the police.

Six more individuals, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital. The shooter, according to police, is deceased.

Eyewitnesses observed that the shooter appeared to have been carrying a long gun. A police officer who responded to the scene was shot in the head, and his current condition is unclear. According to sources speaking to ABC News, the initial evidence suggests that this shooting was not an act of terrorism.

This is a developing story...