 Kentucky Shooting: 5 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Louisville; shooter neutralised
The police have stated that there is an "active aggressor" in the vicinity of the downtown baseball stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
United States: On Monday morning, a gunman opened fire in a first-floor conference room of a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, killing five people, as reported by the police.

Six more individuals, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital. The shooter, according to police, is deceased.

Eyewitnesses observed that the shooter appeared to have been carrying a long gun. A police officer who responded to the scene was shot in the head, and his current condition is unclear. According to sources speaking to ABC News, the initial evidence suggests that this shooting was not an act of terrorism.

This is a developing story...

