Shooting at Mexico rehab centre kills 24

At least 24 people were killed and seven others injured after armed assailants attack a rehabilitation center in Mexico's Guanajuato state, authorities said.

The Wednesday afternoon attack targeted the centre for young drug addicts in the community of Arandas, near Irapuato town, Xinhua news agency quoted a senior police official as saying.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.

According to Guanajuato Governor Diego Sinhue, drug gangs appeared to have been involved in the attack.