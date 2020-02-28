Shocking! Somalia rapist-murder escapes death penalty after paying 75 camels in compensation

In a shocking turn of events, a man from Somalia escaped death penalty in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl after he paid 75 camels to her family.

According to Reuters, the girl was abducted from a market in northern Puntland’s Galkayo in February 2019. She was raped by three men, later murdered and her genitals were mutilated. The brutality of the incident had sparked public outrage and demonstrations against the authorities.

The three rapists and murders were given capital punishment under the 2016 sexual offences law. It was the first law introduced in the African country which criminalizes sexual harassment and rape.

Two of the rapists were executed by the firing squad earlier in February. However, the execution of the third rapist- Abdisalan Abdirahman, was delayed.

Later on February 20, Abdirahman was released after paying 75 camels as compensation to the family, a relative of the girl confirmed.