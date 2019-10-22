'She's not a Russian agent': Donald Trump defends Tulsi Gabbard

Washington: Declaring that Democratic presidential aspirant Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is "not a Russian agent", US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton for making such a "wild allegation" against the lawmaker from Hawaii.

"I don't know Tulsi, but she's not a Russian agent," Trump said. "I don't know Jill Stein. I know she likes environment. I don't think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she's not an asset," Trump told reporters.

Similarly, Coming out in support of Gabbard, Senator Bernie Sanders has lashed out at Hillary Clinton for suggesting that the Hindu lawmaker from Hawaii is a foreign asset for Russia.

- By Lalit K Jha