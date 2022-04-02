Shehbaz Sharif's hearing on rejection of bail plea in money laundering case approved: Pak minister

The hearing on the rejection of the bail application of Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case has been approved, said Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister, news agency ANI reported.

Tweeting the news, I&B minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain said, "Shehbaz Sharif’s hearing on the rejection of his bail application has been approved. Decision on the cancellation of bail will come on Monday (April 4)."

Sharif is the National Assembly’s Leader of Opposition in Pakistan and the leader of the conservative political party Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) who had tabled the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan on March 28, 2022.

Notably, the Pakistan government has decided to take major action against Sharif, who is also turning out to be a prime candidate to replace Imran Khan, and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had approached relevant courts to get Sharif’s bail cancelled before the crucial no-trust motion vote takes place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan red zone has been kept on high alert and containers have been placed at all major crossings to stop the mobilisation of PTI workers.

As per the Geo TV reports, the government is trying to cancel the bail of Sharif and his son Hamza and put them behind the bars.

As the PTI government attempts to cancel Sharif’s bail in the money laundering case, the LoP has said that he will address the Assembly today before Khan's no-trust vote, Pakistan's Title Press reported.

Reportedly, Shehbaz Sharif is facing dozens of corruption and money laundering charges against him with charges amounting to nearly Rs 25 billion.

National Accountability Bureau froze properties belonging to Shehbaz and his two sons in December 2019, accusing them of money laundering.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s top investigative body Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered an FIR against Shehbaz Sharif, his sons- Hamza and Suleman and others in a multi-billion sugar scam.

The PLM-N leader and the then Punjab province chief minister was charged with money laundering, forgery, criminal breach of trust and cheating of public shareholders.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:28 PM IST