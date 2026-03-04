'Sheer Destruction': US Secretary Pete Hegseth Says Iran ‘Is Toast’ In Operation Epic Fury

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday declared that American forces are achieving overwhelming success in “Operation Epic Fury,” asserting that Iran is suffering heavy losses just days into the campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Hegseth said, “America is winning decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy,” adding that it was still early in the operation but results so far had been “incredible.” He credited coordination with Israeli forces, describing the partnership as “sheer destruction” for what he called “radical Islamist Iranian adversaries.”

Hegseth also revealed that a US submarine in the Indian Ocean sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo, calling it the first such sinking of an enemy vessel since World War II. He further claimed that the leader of a unit allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump had been “hunted down and killed.”

The US official said that within days, American and Israeli air forces would establish uncontested control over Iranian airspace. “We will fly all day, all night… over Tehran, over Iran, until we decide it’s over,” he said, signaling an intensified military campaign targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure and leadership.