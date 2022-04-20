Shanghai begins to ease Covid lockdown, lifts curfew on 4 million

Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as coronavirus rules that shut down China’s largest city eased and some factories resumed operation.

A total of almost 12 million people in the city of 25 million are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference. Wu said the virus was “under effective control” for the first time in some parts of the city.

Shanghai shut down businesses and confined most of its population to their homes starting March 28 after a spike in infections. That led to complaints about lack of access to supplies of food and medicine. People in Shanghai who test positive but have no symptoms have been ordered into quarantine centers set up in exhibition halls and other public buildings.

The shutdown of Shanghai and other industrial centers to fight outbreaks has prompted fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted. Official data this week showed economic activity in the first three months of this year declined compared with the final quarter of 2021.

The city aims to stop spread of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas by Wednesday, Reuters cited sources as saying on Sunday, an ambitious target that would allow further easing of its lockdown.

It is stepping up testing and the transfer of positive cases and their close contacts to isolation centres to meet that goal.

Shanghai's lockdown and wider China curbs are taking a toll on the world's No.2 economy during a key year for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third leadership term in the autumn.

Data for March released on Monday showed that consumption and employment suffered because of COVID curbs, with economists predicting a worsening overall economic outlook.

Amid China’s worst outbreak since Wuhan at the start of the pandemic, Shanghai continues to report tens of thousands of cases a day, with the majority among people in quarantine or isolation. On Monday, Reuters reported officials had set a target of reaching “zero-Covid at the community level” by Wednesday.

Currently, all positive cases must be isolated, mostly in mass dormitory-style warehouses, or in hospitals if treatment is required. Community-level zero-Covid will have been achieved once there is no further spread among the local population outside of quarantine and isolation facilities. Reaching such a target led to an easing of restrictions in other cities during recent outbreaks.

The number of new local transmissions detected on Monday fell to 19,442 from 21,395 the previous day, with 550 cases found outside the quarantine zones, down from 561 the day before.

The lockdown in Shanghai has led to cascading effects on the entire global economy, due to the city's status as a global financial and trading hub.

While the world’s largest container port remains operational it is becoming increasingly congested, as trucking is severely constrained and warehouses closed since late March.

Maersk stopped accepting bookings for reefer and dangerous goods into Shanghai on 14 April due to a lack of yard space.

