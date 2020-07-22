Senior Pak journalist Matiullah Jan released 12 hours after being kidnapped

Senior Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, on Tuesday, was abducted in broad daylight from the capital city of Islamabad.

12 hours later, Jan was released by unidentified persons in a deserted area of Fateh Jang, outside Islamabad, reported Dawn.

According to Geo News, Jan said he was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location. Before being released, he was driven around the city.

On Tuesday, a viral CCTV footage showed a horde of crowd stopping a car and abducting the journalist.

Watch the clip below: