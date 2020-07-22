Senior Pak journalist Matiullah Jan released 12 hours after being kidnapped

Senior Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, on Tuesday, was abducted in broad daylight from the capital city of Islamabad.
12 hours later, Jan was released by unidentified persons in a deserted area of Fateh Jang, outside Islamabad, reported Dawn.
According to Geo News, Jan said he was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location. Before being released, he was driven around the city.
On Tuesday, a viral CCTV footage showed a horde of crowd stopping a car and abducting the journalist.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens were horrified with this incident. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "The total criminality of this aside; this is so stupid it's beyond comprehension. And it's got to stop and making this impunity end is purely on @ImranKhanPTI. Hope he is able to return to his family very soon InshAllah."
An Islamabad police spokesperson said that officers gathered information on the case.
Kaneez Sughra, Jan's wife, revealed that her husband was followed by unknown men in recent weeks.
After the kidnapping, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister, took to Twitter and wrote: "Just informed about @Matiullahjan919 kidnapping. Have taken note and spoken to the IG Islamabad who informed me they are looking into it. Very disturbing."
