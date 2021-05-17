World

'Self-defense': Germany backs Israel; condemns 'terror' attacks by Hamas

By Associated Press

Palestinian children salvage toys from their home at the Al-Jawhara Tower in Gaza City, on May 17, 2021, which was heavily damaged due to Israel's self-defensive airstrikes.
Berlin, May 17: German officials have condemned the ongoing rocket fire by Hamas on Israel and demanded that the militant group immediately end those attacks.

"This is terror, which is intended to kill people indiscriminately," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reportes in Berlin.

"The German government stands by Israel and its right to protect its population and defend itself." Seibert accused Hamas of "holding the Palestinian population in Gaza hostage" by launching its rockets from densely populated civilian areas.

Asked about the destruction of a Gaza building housing several media outlets, including AP, by Israel over the weekend, Seibert said it was important that journalists should be able to report from war zones, but again cited Israel's right to self-defense.

Israel has claimed the building was also used by Hamas, though it has not offered evidence.

