Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be held tomorrow on Belarusian-Polish border: Reports

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side. Ukrainian media outlet, Glavkom, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation, also said the talks are scheduled for March 2.

The Ukrainian media outlet also disclosed the terms advanced by the sides during the first meeting on Monday. According to the report, Russia has demanded Ukraine commit to paper its off-bloc status at the parliamentary level and organize a referendum on this matter. The Russian also side demanded Ukraine recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the administrative borders of the corresponding regions and drop its demand that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, reported Glavkom.

The first round of talks were in Gomel Region of Belarus and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky said that the second round will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainians received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament as the Russian military operation entered its sixth day, where he said that Ukrainians are fighting for their land.

Speaking at an extraordinary session virtually of the European Parliament on Tuesday, he informed that all the major cities of Ukraine are blocked at present time.

"We're fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians," he said.

Russian military operation which started last week turned into in large conflict with casualties running into thousands.

Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

Reports say that more than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire on the fifth day of tensions between the two countries, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to evolve rapidly.

Raising concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine due to the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that escalating violence in Kyiv is resulting in the death of civilians.

Asserting that "enough is enough", the Secretary-General during the 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine said that the soldiers need to move back to barracks and civilians must be protected in Ukraine.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:43 PM IST