Second impeachment for President Trump? Speaker Pelosi says House will proceed with relevant legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues, saying the House will first vote to push Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. After 24 hours, she said, the House would proceed with legislation on impeachment. Trump could become the only president to be impeached twice.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," she said, and added: "The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action." On Monday, Pelosi's leadership team will seek a vote on a resolution calling on Pence and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment.