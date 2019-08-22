Second day of Italy crisis talks after PM Giuseppe Conte resigns

Rome: Italy's president began a second day of talks Thursday aimed at solving the political crisis shaking the country after the disintegration of the populist government.

President Sergio Mattarella was set to meet all the main parties, including the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League, after the breakdown of their dysfunctional coalition.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after months of alliance sniping and a bid by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to force a snap election, just 14 months after coming to power.