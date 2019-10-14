‘Say no to Turkish oppression’: #BoycottTurkey trends amid tensions between Turkey and Syria

A hashtag #BoycottTurkey is trending on Twitter amid tensions between Turkey and Syria are at its peak. Turkish forces and their proxies pushed deep into Syria on Sunday, moving closer to completing their assault's initial phase.

The Kurdish administration in northern Syria said that Turkish bombardment near a camp for the displaced led to nearly 800 relatives of Islamic State group (IS) members fleeing. Fighting raged but Turkish-backed forces made significant progress along the border on the fifth day of an offensive that has provoked an international outcry and left dozens of civilians and fighters dead.

Tourism is an important source of income for the Turkish state. In recent years, the sector has suffered a lot, mainly due to the crisis with Russia. However, the following agreement between both countries has now enabled tourism sector to gain slowly. While the Turkish state is massacring and waging war, Turkey expects tens of millions of tourists this year. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, three million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first two months, an increase of 35 percent. Most visitors in January and February came from Iran after the "Astana Agreement".

Here's what netizens are saying on Turkey using #BoycottTurkey: