On September 26, Jupiter is anticipated to be closest to the earth.

According to a blog post from NASA, Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, will be closest to Earth on September 26.

When Jupiter reaches opposition on Monday, September 26, astronomers can anticipate spectacular views of the giant planet throughout the entire night, according to a blog post from NASA.

According to NASA, opposition occurs when an astronomical object rises in the east and sets in the west, putting it and the Sun on opposite sides of the Earth from the perspective of the surface.

Jupiter's 13-month cycle of oppositions makes the planet appear bigger and more brilliant than it would during other times of the year.

As its As its farthest point Jupiter the planet is approximately 600 million miles away from Earth.

Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, claims that with good binoculars, it should be possible to see at least the middle band of the banding plus three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons).